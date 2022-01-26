Between 3 and 11 February 2022 you will receive the assessment for municipal taxes in your letterbox. Approximately 40,000 residents of The Hague will receive the assessment digitally in the Berichtenbox of MijnOverheid instead of a paper assessment notice.

The assessment for municipal taxes includes the following charges: the bill for the property tax (ozb), waste tax, sewage charge and property value (WOZ-waarde) for the 2022 tax year. The Municipal Council approved the tax rates on 4 November 2021.

Property value and property tax

The property value is the market value of your residential property on 1 January 2021. This is the reference value date. Properties in The Hague have gone up an average of 9% in comparison to one year earlier. The increase can differ depending on the property

You can look up the property value for all residential properties in the WOZ-waardeloket(external link). As of 11 February you will be able to see the new property value. The municipality uses the property value to calculate your property tax. You can look at your appraisal report in MijnDenHaag(external link). You can also arrange to pay the bill in instalments during the year.

The property tax will increase by 2.39% in 2022. This is due to inflation (increase in prices). Did the value of your residential property increase more or less than the average? Then your property tax bill will also increase accordingly (more or less).

People renting a residential property do not pay the property tax. The property value can be an important factor in determining the rental price. This is why it is stated on the assessment notice for tenants.

Waste tax

Residents pay the waste tax for collecting and processing household waste. The waste tax is never higher than the actual costs paid by the municipality.

Waste removal costs will rise in 2022. This is due to the fact that there is more household rubbish. People are staying at home more often during the coronavirus time. They are making more online purchases and having more packages delivered to their homes.

The rates in 2022:

households with 1 person will pay € 313.32 (2021: € 293.16)

households with 2 people will pay € 352.20 (2021: € 329.52)

households with 3 or more people will pay € 385.32 (2021: € 360.48)

You can apply for an exemption for the waste tax if you have a low income and no assets.

Sewage charge

The sewage charge which you pay is for the installation and maintenance of the sewage system. This charge is also not higher than the actual costs paid by the municipality.

The rates in 2022:

Owners will pay € 154.50 (2021: € 150.85)

Tenants do not pay any sewage charges

You can apply for an exemption for the sewage charge if you have a minimum income and no assets.

Source: https://www.denhaag.nl/en/in-the-city/news.htm