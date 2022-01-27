Due to more and more staff  staying at home because of  illness or quarantine, NS announced  today  a temporarily adjustment of their train  timetable. On routes where they currently now run six trains per hour, there will be four. And on routes where NS now runs four trains per hour, that will be two. They advise travellers to consult their travel planner shortly before departure.

By temporarily scaling down the timetable, NS hope to  create more space to absorb the increasing instances of illness.

The first changes will be implemented on 7 February. The reduced schedule will be implemented in phases  with all adjustments being made by  21 February. From that date NS  will run 85% of all trains.

Since 20 December, NS has been temporarily running fewer trains in the evening, night and rush hour. They are currently carry just over 48% of the usual number of travellers.