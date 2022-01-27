Due to more and more staff staying at home because of illness or quarantine, NS announced today a temporarily adjustment of their train timetable. On routes where they currently now run six trains per hour, there will be four. And on routes where NS now runs four trains per hour, that will be two. They advise travellers to consult their travel planner shortly before departure.

By temporarily scaling down the timetable, NS hope to create more space to absorb the increasing instances of illness.

The first changes will be implemented on 7 February. The reduced schedule will be implemented in phases with all adjustments being made by 21 February. From that date NS will run 85% of all trains.

Since 20 December, NS has been temporarily running fewer trains in the evening, night and rush hour. They are currently carry just over 48% of the usual number of travellers.