The Netherlands went into Schrödinger’s Lockdown this week, as venues everywhere opened up until 10pm while their owners fumed about staying closed. A shadowy transaction at the Binnenhof caught the eye of Twitter observers, while in the debating chamber Ernst Kuipers raised eyebrows with his claims about 3G passes. Dubious claims also put paid to the career of a VVD political adviser after Geert Wilders dug up her well documented history as a member of a terrorist group. In other discrimination news, the tax office is found to have passed its blacklists of dual nationals around government departments like pepernoten at Sinterklaas. And Amsterdam’s VU university is shocked to find that the Chinese government might have had an ulterior motive in sponsoring its human rights centre.

