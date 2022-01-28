The Utrechtsebaan will be completely closed for the next three weekends due to major renovations. During the week it is still possible to drive into the city via the Utrechtsebaan.

During the weekends of January 28-31, February 4-7 and February 11-14, the Utrechtsebaan will be closed in both directions from 22:00. Friday to 05:00 Monday morning. The weekend of February 18-21 is a reserve weekend, should the work be delayed.

The direction ‘into the city’ is open until exit 4. The direction ‘out of the city ‘ is open from exit 3.

Currently renovation work is being carried out on the north side, which is the direction into the city. The other side of the road is being temporarily used by traffic entering the city. The Utrechtsebaan is closed for traffic leaving the city which is being diverted via the Rotterdamsebaan.