Dutchbuzz’s weekly bulletin of local news from local broadcasters, Den Haag FM, Omroep West and Dutchnews.nl

No introduction of 2G corona measure

There is no majority in the Dutch parliament for the introduction of a 2G system for access to restaurants, bars, and events. The 2G system only allows access to certain locations and events for people who have been fully vaccinated or have recently had the corona virus.

The plan was first mooted last year, but there is no majority to support it in parliament at this stage. Health Minister Ernst Kuipers told MPs there was no need for the rapid introduction of either the 2G or 3G system.

Third Dutch gynaecologist to use his own sperm

News from Leiderdorp is that Leiden gynaecologist Jos Beek conceived at least 21 children using his own sperm during fertility treatments between 1973 and 1986. He worked at the Elisabeth Hospital, which later merged with the Alrijne Hospital. Dr Beek is the third gynaecologist in the Netherlands who is now known to have used his own sperm during fertility treatments. The Board of the Alrijne Hospital has called his behaviour ‘unacceptable’.

The case came to light after the organisation Fiom discovered that there were DNA matches for 21 children. Fiom helps people find their biological family. Dr Beek died in 2019.

Cargo ship rescued in storm

The Cargo ship Julietta D which broke free from its mooring during Monday’s storm and hit an oil tanker, was towed towards Rotterdam harbour today. A tug boat managed to attach a cable to the stricken ship last night and towed it to safety. Two members of the coast guard were injured in the rescue operation when a second cable snapped. The Julietta D was at anchor near Ijmuiden when it broke free in high seas caused by storm Corrie. The 18-member crew was evacuated by helicopter after a reported collision with an oil tanker that resulted in the ship taking in water.

Parkpop gets the goahead

The annual pop festival, Parkpop, will be back this year. On Sunday the 12th of June, the 40th edition will be held at the Malieveld. Organizers, Ducos Productions, hopes to be able to present the line-up soon. Due to the coronavirus, the festival was cancelled the last two years.

The organisation has chosen to move the free festival from Zuiderpark to the Malieveld because it is more easily accessible.

National bird count

A national bird count has established that the great tit, wood pigeon and jackdaw were seen the most this past weekend in The Hague. This is evident from the results of the National Garden Bird Count 2022 in which 2206 participants counted a total of 27,304 birds.

The top ten of the most spotted birds in The Hague included the blackbird, blue tit, magpie, rose-ringed parakeet, chaffinch, robin and house sparrow.

Nationally, the house sparrow was the most frequently spotted, along with the great tit and the blackbird.

These news updates are brought to you by DutchbuzZ in cooperation with The Hague’s official broadcaster, Omroep West and Den Haag FM.

Every week, DutchbuzZ features one of our chosen Pearls of The Hague’s international community during our radio broadcast on Den Haag FM on Tuesdays at 9 pm. To listen to an in-depth interview with each of our Pearls, check out our website: www.dutchbuzz.nl/pearls