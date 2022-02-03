The NOS has reported that The Hague gemeente plans to veto new applications from shared scooters providers because of botheration. The scooters of companies that are already active in the city cause annoyance, because users often leave the vehicles parked carelessly on the sidewalk.

“Everyone knows that: shared scooters and delivery scooters are everywhere on the sidewalk, so that a pedestrian can no longer pass,” says Alderman for Mobility Robert van Asten in the NOS Radio 1 Journaal. ‘And someone in a wheelchair can certainly not put such a heavy scooter aside. You really need to have free access in the city, so we have to work on that.”

The shared scooter has been on the rise in Dutch cities since 2017. With an app, users can reserve them and drive away with them. In The Hague there are approximately 1350 scooters from three providers. Although those with fines or rewards try to ensure that their users put the scooters away in a good place, this is not yet done regularly.

Addition source: Omroepwest.nl