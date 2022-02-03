The validity of the Dutch corona vacation certificate (CTB) will be aligned as much as possible with that of the International corona certificates (EU DCC) from 8 February.

This was announced on Thursday by the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), Ernst Kuipers. The corona vaccination certificate will be valid for 270 days after the second jab. This applies to everyone over the age of 18.

The proof of recovery certificate will be valid for 180 days after the positive test. No expiration date has yet been established for the booster vaccination. This applies to everyone.

According to the minister, although the corona vaccine protection against hospitalization is still very high, the protection against transmission and becoming ill is gradually decreasing. That is why the cabinet has decided to give Dutch vaccination certificates a validity of 270 days. This validity is applied retroactively.

This means that a corona vaccination certificate is no longer valid 270 days after the last vaccination. After a booster vaccination, the vaccination certificate becomes valid again.

The validity of the vacation certificates will be automatically adjusted in the CoronaCheck app. This can take up to 14 days.