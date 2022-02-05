Since  Christmas,  Benoordenhout  residents have complained about not receiving their post.  It appeared that there was a problem with the  company that PostNL outsourced to make the  deliveries.  They have since taken the deliveries back in house and endeavoured to  complete the deliveries.

Even so, according to the AD, they have  now apologised to residents stating any expected post  that still  has not be received is be  considering missing.

Under Dutch  law,  only the sender  can claim damages  for non delivered post.

 

 