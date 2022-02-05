Since Christmas, Benoordenhout residents have complained about not receiving their post. It appeared that there was a problem with the company that PostNL outsourced to make the deliveries. They have since taken the deliveries back in house and endeavoured to complete the deliveries.

Even so, according to the AD, they have now apologised to residents stating any expected post that still has not be received is be considering missing.

Under Dutch law, only the sender can claim damages for non delivered post.