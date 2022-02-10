Consumer electronics specialist MediaMarkt  have signed a long-term lease agreement for the former Hudson’s Bay building located on  the Grote Marktstraat in The Hague. MediaMarkt  will lease a unit of approximately 3,700 sqm divided over the ground floor and first floor.

The current MediaMarkt store situated  further up on the  Grote Marktstraat will relocate to the new more desirable location.  The Grote Marktstraat is the heart of the bustling shopping centre  with a wide variety of department- and flagship stores of major retail brands. The new MediaMarkt  will be located in the busiest area in the Grote Marktstraat.

 

Source: CBRE Investment Management.

Artist Impression future MediaMarkt shop located at the Grote Marktstraat 48-50, The Hague