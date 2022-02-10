Consumer electronics specialist MediaMarkt have signed a long-term lease agreement for the former Hudson’s Bay building located on the Grote Marktstraat in The Hague. MediaMarkt will lease a unit of approximately 3,700 sqm divided over the ground floor and first floor.

The current MediaMarkt store situated further up on the Grote Marktstraat will relocate to the new more desirable location. The Grote Marktstraat is the heart of the bustling shopping centre with a wide variety of department- and flagship stores of major retail brands. The new MediaMarkt will be located in the busiest area in the Grote Marktstraat.

Source: CBRE Investment Management.

Artist Impression future MediaMarkt shop located at the Grote Marktstraat 48-50, The Hague