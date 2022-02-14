Last week, the gemeente approved the so-called Memorandum of Principles (NvU) for the redevelopment of the former location of the Royal Conservatoire on Juliana van Stolberglaan. Now that the conservatory has moved to the culture palace Amara on the Spuiplein, the building can be demolished.

Two new buildings will be built on the site of the Conservatoire, one for the ANWB and one for the government. Now that the gemeente has approved the NvU, the building plans can be further elaborated. The ANWB building is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Alderman Anne Mulder calls it “good news for the economy in The Hague” that the gemeente has approved the plan. “It creates jobs.” There were protests against the demolition plans in the council chamber, but in the end a majority agreed.

Participation

Last autumn, the gemeente organized several meetings for local residents and stakeholders. This participation has led, among other things, to a reduction in the height of one of the buildings from 110 to 91 metres.

Alderman Mulder promised in the meeting that he would continue to involve local residents in the new construction plans. “Just like in the preliminary phase, we will continue to involve local residents in this project. We will also include in the plans a small park on the the site, among other things. We will also investigate whether the parking garage could also be made accessible to the public.”

(Impression new headquarters ANWB – Foto: Provast & MDRDV)