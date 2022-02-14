On Sunday evening,  began the redevelopment of  Piet Heinplein.  To make room for construction traffic, car and bicycle traffic will  be diverted. The redevelopment will take place in three phases, each with a different traffic situation.

In the first phase, the preparatory work will take place to shift the  carriageway at the corner of Prinsessewal and Hogewal.  Traffic will be  prevented from travelling from the  Prinsessewal  to Hogewal or Mauritskade during this phase.

Car traffic  will be diverted via the Vondelstraat, Elandstraat, Waldeck Pyrmontkade, Laan van Meerdervoort and Javastraat. Cyclists will redirected  via the Kortenaerkade and Toussaintkade.

The redevelopment  work should be completed by  the autumn 2023 and consist of:

  • Replacing the Anna Paulowna bridge and the Eland Bridge and refurbishing the quay walls
  • Relocation and (partial) replacement of cables and pipes
  • Opening the canal under the Piet Heinplein
  • Redesigning the Piet Heinplein and the immediate vicinity

With these renovations  the gemeente  hopes to make Piet Heinplein  and its surroundings more liveable with more greenery and water. There will also be more space on the square for activities. and road safety should be improved.

Photo: Municipality of The Hague

 