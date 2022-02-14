On Sunday evening, began the redevelopment of Piet Heinplein. To make room for construction traffic, car and bicycle traffic will be diverted. The redevelopment will take place in three phases, each with a different traffic situation.

In the first phase, the preparatory work will take place to shift the carriageway at the corner of Prinsessewal and Hogewal. Traffic will be prevented from travelling from the Prinsessewal to Hogewal or Mauritskade during this phase.

Car traffic will be diverted via the Vondelstraat, Elandstraat, Waldeck Pyrmontkade, Laan van Meerdervoort and Javastraat. Cyclists will redirected via the Kortenaerkade and Toussaintkade.

The redevelopment work should be completed by the autumn 2023 and consist of:

Replacing the Anna Paulowna bridge and the Eland Bridge and refurbishing the quay walls

Relocation and (partial) replacement of cables and pipes

Opening the canal under the Piet Heinplein

Redesigning the Piet Heinplein and the immediate vicinity

With these renovations the gemeente hopes to make Piet Heinplein and its surroundings more liveable with more greenery and water. There will also be more space on the square for activities. and road safety should be improved.

Photo: Municipality of The Hague