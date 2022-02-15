The ABN AMRO office on the Statenlaan will close on 1 April. According to the bank, more and more people are using the bank’s digital services, which means that visiting a bank branch is becoming less necessary and the number of visitors is decreasing.

Now that the bank is closing its office on Statenlaan, financial care coaches will be deployed instead. They will help customers deal with internet banking and the use of the ABN AMRO app. The care coaches can be reached by telephone on 0900-0024.

Customers can continue to withdraw or deposit money can do so at via the ATMs.

Source: DenHaagfm.nl