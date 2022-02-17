Almost two years to the day that the Netherlands confirmed its first case of coronavirus, most of the regulations will end. Some changes came into effect on Tuesday, more on February 18 and the rest on February 25, health minister Ernst Kuipers confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday evening. Here is what you need to know:

February 15

The work at home rule will change, and people will be encouraged to go the office 50% of the time. Limits on the number of guests at home, currently four, will end.

February 18

The coronavirus pass will remain in use for one more week. Cafes, restaurants and bars may remain open until 1am but face masks and social distancing will be scrapped.

Theatres, cinemas and the rest of the cultural sector can remain open until 1am.

Face masks and social distancing will be scrapped. Isolation after a confirmed infection will be cut from seven to five days, providing the final 24 hours are symptom free.

Colleges and universities can fill their lecture theatres again.

February 25

The use of the coronavirus pass will be suspended. Cafes and bars will no longer have to close at 1am. Social distancing will end.

Face masks will only be required in public transport and on planes.

Visitors must have a negative coronavirus test to attend a club or indoor event (1G) with more than 500 people without fixed seating, but there will be no testing for outdoor events.

Travel

People coming to the Netherlands from high risk countries outside the EU will still have to have a negative test to travel.

The number of infections in a foreign country will no longer be key in determining the risk level in a given country. The quarantine requirement on returning to the Netherlands will also stop on February 25.

What comes next

The basic rules, such as test if you have symptoms and wash your hands regularly, remain in force. At a certain point the cabinet will adopt the OMT advice to stop offering tests for everyone.

The government will look again at the impact of the changes on infections on March 15.

