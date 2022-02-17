Tomorrow, storm Eunice will rage over the Netherlands and the meteorological office has issued the Code Orange alert. Extremely strong winds are expected throughout the land, which could cause dangerous situations. Just like on the road and in aviation, this has also an impact on the rail network.. Hence tomorrow morning the NS will implement a storm timetable meaning fewer trains will be running.

The peak of the storm is expected tomorrow afternoon. As a result, there will be no domestic and international trains from 14:00.

“We decided this with a view to the safety of our travellers and colleagues. There is a good chance that trees will blow on the track. Providing assistance or carrying out repair work during such a violent storm is also too dangerous for emergency teams. We find it very annoying that travellers are inconvenienced by this. We advise them to keep a close eye on the NS Travel Planner and if possible not to travel tomorrow.” said a NS spokesperson.