Freedom Day is almost here, and what finer way to celebrate than by reviving the biggest superspreading events of the last two years: Carnaval in Brabant and reopening nightclubs? Confusion abounds at political party Volt as one of its MPs is suspended over allegations of inappropriate behaviour shortly after being the target of online abuse.

Ireen Wüst brings down the curtain on her illustrious skating career as the Dutch team scoop up medals in Beijing. Storm Eunice brings chaos to the roads and rails, but at least traffic is flowing freely on a controversial bridge for squirrels in The Hague. And another EU-related storm – Brexit – has blown thousands of jobs across the North Sea, but not in the direction the Brexiteers were hoping for.