Although, storm Eunice is over, today in our region there will be strong wind gusts of 75-90 km/h and along the coast of around 100 km/h. The wind gusts will come from a west to north-westerly direction according to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute.

In the course of the morning the strong wind gusts (75-90 km/h) will expand further inland, in the afternoon they can also occur in the east of the country.

The wind gusts can cause nuisance for traffic and outdoor activities.