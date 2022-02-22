‘Stay away from our woods’, that is the appeal to residents by the gemeente according to DenHaagFM. The three storms that The Hague has had to deal with has damaged or blown down many trees in the city. They must be cleaned up before the dangers are over. First the trees in the city are being cleared before work is done in the woods.

As there is not yet a complete picture of the damage in the woods, hence the gemeente is calling on residents to avoid the woods in the coming days.

Photo credit: Dano.