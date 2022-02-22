‘Stay away from our woods’, that is the appeal to residents  by the gemeente according to DenHaagFM.  The three storms that The Hague has had to deal  with has  damaged or blown down  many trees in the city. They must be cleaned up before the dangers are over. First the trees in the city  are being  cleared before work is done in the woods.

As  there is not yet a complete picture of the damage in the woods, hence the  gemeente is calling  on residents  to avoid the woods  in the coming days.

 

Photo credit:  Dano.