The Apple Store in the Passage in the centre of The Hague is closed today. The reason for this is the hostage incident on Tuesday in an Amsterdam branch of the store.

An armed man broke into the store on the Leidseplein and held a hostage at gunpoint. The man demanded 200 million euros in cryptocurrencies. After a few hours, the man was able to be overpowered by the police, and he was taken to hospital with injuries.