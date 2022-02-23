-Will the Pier be closed? Or will there be a redevelopment? These are questions that, according to the gemeente, should be discussed now that it appears that the Pier will no longer be safe within a few years. That is why the city council is entering into discussions with the owner, entrepreneurs and residents according to DenHaagFM.

‘The Pier is still constructively safe’, writes alderman Anne Mulder (VVD) to the city council. However, it is expected that certain parts of the Pier will no longer be safe within a few years, in 2025. In addition, the owner has demonstrated that the Pier ‘has reached both its economic and technical life’.

According to the gemeente, an amount of approximately 40 million euros is needed ‘to make the Pier in its current form last another 50 years’.