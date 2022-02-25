Today, Friday 25 February the third stage of the big steps towards full reopening after Covid takes place.

Opening times will return to normal and the following requirements will be lifted: showing a coronavirus entry pass (3G) at locations accommodating fewer than 500 people, staying 1.5 metres apart, wearing face masks while walking around bars and restaurants, schools and shops, having a limited number of visitors, and assigned seating in bars, restaurants and other venues.

That means that large night clubs, discotheques, festivals and events can open up without limitations. At indoor locations accommodating more than 500 people where there is no assigned seating, for example night clubs and festivals, everyone must show a negative test result.

This does not apply at events where there is a continuous flow of visitors, such as trade fairs and conferences.

Facemasks are still required on planes and public transport.