As of 1 March 2022, the fine for using illegally your mobile phone whilst driving increases from €250 to €350 euro. Also, the fine for hindering a fire truck or ambulance rises from €250 to €350.

With the new fines, the Dutch government wants to increase road safety. It plans to use the extra income to reduce other motoring fines.

For example, from now on motorists will not receive a fine if you drive a maximum of 3 kilometers too fast on a road with a maximum speed of 130 kilometers per hour.