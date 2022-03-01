As of 1 March 2022 . The Hague gemeente is introducing new regulations on buying existing property. The purchase protection measure will make sure that investors are not allowed to buy up affordable properties in the city with the aim of leasing them to tenants. This way more owner-occupied homes are available for people who will live in them themselves.
Investors will no longer be allowed to buy houses and apartments with a property value (WOZ-waarde) of € 355,000 or less in order to rent them out. The property value is the estimated amount that your residential property or business premises would fetch on a fixed date: the valuation reference date. The purchase protection measure will give homebuyers a better chance of being able to purchase an affordable home. For example, starters (first-time homebuyers) and people earning an average income.
Source: DenHaag.nl