Investors will no longer be allowed to buy houses and apartments with a property value (WOZ-waarde) of € 355,000 or less in order to rent them out. The property value is the estimated amount that your residential property or business premises would fetch on a fixed date: the valuation reference date. The purchase protection measure will give homebuyers a better chance of being able to purchase an affordable home. For example, starters (first-time homebuyers) and people earning an average income.