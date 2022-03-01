The Hague’s nickname is the city of international peace and justice, but local politics in The Hague have been anything but peaceful in the last four years.

The previous mayor, Pauline Krikke, resigned in 2019 in the wake of a damning report into the New Year beach bonfires – known as vreugdevuren. Strong onshore winds created ‘fire tornados’ that sent cinders across the city, causing around €1 mn of damage to public spaces, houses, cars and bicycles.

Around the same time the coalition running the council collapsed when police raided the offices of the largest party, Hart voor Den Haag, also known as Groep de Mos. The party’s two aldermen, Richard de Mos and Rachid Guernaoui, were accused of taking payments for late-night licences for bars and restaurants. They are still being investigated on suspicion of corruption in public office and membership of a criminal organisation.

The other three parties in the coalition – the right-wing liberal party VVD, D66 and GroenLinks – withdrew their support for Groep de Mos and formed a new administration with the Christian Democrats (CDA) and Labour (PvdA).

The De Mos saga has cast a shadow over the city’s administration. But the long-running scandal has done little to damage De Mos’s prospects. The latest Omroep West opinion poll puts his party on course to remain the largest group on the council with nine of the 45 seats, though De Mos believes he can take as many as 15.

Some of the major concerns facing the city are:

Statushouders – how many and where to house refugees who have been granted asylum.

Housing – quality, overhousing as well as enough places for students and keyworkers.

Transports – The Hague is the second most congested city in the Netherlands.

The Hague key information

Current council executive: VVD, D66, GroenLinks, CDA and PvdA

Current council make-up: Hart voor Den Haag/Groep de Mos (7), VVD (7), D66 (6), GroenLinks (5), CDA (3), PvdA (3), Haagse Stadspartij (3), Partij voor de Dieren (2), PVV (2), Islam Democraten (1), ChristenUnie/SGP (1), SP (1), NIDA (1), Partij van de Eenheid (1), Groep Hoijnck van Papendrecht (1), Groep Roopram (1)

New parties participating: 50Plus, LEF, Nationale Bond tegen Overheidszaken, DENK, Lijst 16, FvD, Wij zijn Blanco. Haags Belang, Partij Ramdhani, INL

