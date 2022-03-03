If you live in the Bohemen en Meer en Bos (Loosduinen district), Rustenburg en Oostbroek (Escamp district) or Benoordenhout (Haagse Hout district), you will receive another invitation to vote after the municipal election. . You will then not vote for a political party but rather on a specific subject.

You can then fill in what you think is important for your district via a website eg housing, healthcare, traffic or the environment.

From April, the results will be presented to the new city council to use when drawing up the new coalition agreement. The coalition agreement contains the plans for the city for the next four years. This way residents can have more influence on the plans for the city.

Theme voting in The Hague is a test. If it is successful, then at next gemeente elections “Theme Voting” will be extended city wide.