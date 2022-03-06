This year the  annual Fireworks Festival Scheveningen is introducing a new  format.

The  competition between national fireworks display  teams  is being scrapped. Instead,  fireworks will be  set off from  four locations along the coast: De Pier, Zwarte Pad, the harbour and Keizerstraat.

The organisation  hopes that this will reduce the annual public chaos after the displays finish.

The Fireworks Festival Scheveningen  will take place over two weekends  on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 August and then on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 August.