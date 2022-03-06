This year the annual Fireworks Festival Scheveningen is introducing a new format.

The competition between national fireworks display teams is being scrapped. Instead, fireworks will be set off from four locations along the coast: De Pier, Zwarte Pad, the harbour and Keizerstraat.

The organisation hopes that this will reduce the annual public chaos after the displays finish.

The Fireworks Festival Scheveningen will take place over two weekends on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 August and then on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 August.