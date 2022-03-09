From August, parents in the Netherlands will have the right to nine weeks parental leave, paid at 70% of their daily rate up – to a maximum of €155. The previous cabinet had been planning a 50% payment but the senate voted in favour of a higher amount, forcing ministers to rethink.

The aim is to better spread the burden of care between both parents, social affairs minister Karien van Gennip said. ‘By increasing the salary percentage to 70%, we are making it easier to take leave,’ she said. ‘This will also help young fathers become more involved in raising their children.’

Currently parents can take 26 weeks unpaid parental leave until the child reaches the age of eight. Once the amended legislation is passed, that will switch to nine weeks paid – funded by the government – and 17 unpaid.

Research published by national statistics office CBS in 2019 found that just one in 10 young fathers take time off work under the official unpaid paternity leave scheme.

