This Wednesday morning around 07:00 an accident between a truck and a van occurred in the Sijtwendetunnel (N14) in the direction of The Hague. The tunnel was closed in both directions to allow the emergency services access to the crash site.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene.

Around 8:00, the Sijtwendetunnel (N14) in the direction Leidschendam was opened, it is anticipated that the tunnel in The Hague direction will be opened around 11:30.