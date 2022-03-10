The campaign will start on Saturday, 19 March which is also the National Cleanup Day. Many people will come together on this day to clean up litter.

The way it works

Walk around your neighbourhood during the campaign week and take a few minutes to pick up some litter. For example, a can, a face mask or plastic lying on the street or in the grass. Every little bit helps!

Would you rather make a grander gesture? Grab a trash picker, garbage bag and gloves from a lending point.

Lending points

All lending points can be found at Schoondoenwegewoon.nl. During the campaign week you can borrow tools and supplies from the lending point. You do not need to make a reservation.