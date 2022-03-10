The Hague gemeente has set up a special page on its website to keep residents informed about what is it doing to support Ukrainian refugees.
Currently more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine because of the war. The first Ukrainians have already arrived in The Hague. The locations of the first reception centres are known.
The municipality will use this page to keep you informed about the situation of the refugees. And what this means for the residents of The Hague. The page has list of frequency asked questions including “how can I help” The page will be updated regularly.
For more information about the reception of Ukrainian refugees in The Hague region, you can call tel. 070 353 80 24, available on Monday to Friday from 08.30 to 17.00.
Source: DenHaag.nl/en