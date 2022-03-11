As war continues to rage in Ukraine, we focus this week on a campaign closer to home: the municipal elections on March 16. There’s rage in The Hague too as foreign affairs minister Sigrid Kaag goes AWOL in faraway Maastricht. The government brings in measures to relieve the effect of the war on living costs, but not until July. Luckily it’s wasting no time in taking down the coronavirus restrictions just as infections crank up in the wake of Carnaval. And we speak to Ukrainian journalist Andrii Degeler, who returned to his native Kharkhiv just as the Russian invasion began.

