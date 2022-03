The Binnenhof in the centre of The Hague will be closed to cyclists and pedestrians from 21 March 2022 This is due to extensive renovations taking place over the next five years. The work had already started, but now the courtyard is being closed off.

Cyclists and pedestrians will be diverted along the Hofvijver. Pedestrians can also walk via the Lange Poten.

The Binnenhof need major renovations due to wood rot, leaking roofs as well as outdated elevators and pipes.