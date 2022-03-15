“Ehsan Turabaz, who was well known in the international community for his many roles including his 30 years with IKEA, most in the field of international and local relations, his role as Honorary Consul-General of Afghanistan in Rotterdam and Amsterdam, advisor to the Netherlands Institute for International Relations (Clingendael), Chairman of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in the Netherlands, Rotarian and signature bowties, sadly passed away on Sunday, 6 March 2022 at 63 years old, after a battle with cancer.”

