You can find a list of all of the polling stations in The Hague at stembureausindenhaag.nl. The facilities at each polling station are indicated. You will see for example if a polling station is accessible to voters in a wheelchair. And whether there is a disabled parking space at the polling station.

Opening hours

Most of the polling stations are open from 7.30 to 21.00 hrs. The following polling stations have different opening hours on Wednesday, 16 March:

Central Station: 6.30 to 21.00 hrs.

Hollands Spoor train station: 6.30 to 21.00 hrs.

Paagman bookstore: 9.00 to 21.00 hrs.

Paard music club: 7.30 to 18.00 hrs.

For more information on the municipal elections and voting go to www.thehague.nl/elections.