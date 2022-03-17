Earlier this morning The Hague’s Mayor,  Jan van Zanen  announced the 2nd provisional result of the local election 2022.  At present, 94% of the polling stations have been counted and 93% of the votes.

At the moment the results seems very similar to the elections results of 2018.  The Group de Mos  have again captured the most votes and looks likely to increase their number of seats from 8 to 9. The D66  will become the second largest party  after gaining 2 additional  seats.  The  biggest loser appears to be  the Haagse Stadspartij  who might lose  2 of there 3 seats in the council chamber.

The negotiations  for new  coalition  will be interesting with Richard de Mos, the leader of Group de Mos still  under investigation for corruption.

 

 

For more information go to   denhaag.nl