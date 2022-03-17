Earlier this morning The Hague’s Mayor, Jan van Zanen announced the 2nd provisional result of the local election 2022. At present, 94% of the polling stations have been counted and 93% of the votes.

At the moment the results seems very similar to the elections results of 2018. The Group de Mos have again captured the most votes and looks likely to increase their number of seats from 8 to 9. The D66 will become the second largest party after gaining 2 additional seats. The biggest loser appears to be the Haagse Stadspartij who might lose 2 of there 3 seats in the council chamber.

The negotiations for new coalition will be interesting with Richard de Mos, the leader of Group de Mos still under investigation for corruption.

For more information go to denhaag.nl