Residents can pick up 1 bag of compost between 10.00 and 14.00 at one of the 10 city farms. They can also get compost at the educational gardening complexes on the Kortenbospad and at Kornoeljestraat 117. Act quickly, this offer is good while supplies last.

From vegetable peelings to compost

Coffee grounds, apple peels, finished tulip bulbs: a large part of our waste is organic waste. It is a pity to just throw this away because it contains valuable nutrients for plants. By separating organic waste from regular household waste, it can be turned into compost. It can then be reused as ground fertiliser in parks and garden.

Separate waste or make your own compost

Organic waste is collected door-to-door in various neighbourhoods in The Hague? Is organic waste not collected in your neighbourhood? Then you can take it to one of the waste drop-off centres at Plutostraat 1 or De Werf 11P.