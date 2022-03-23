Keukenhof will open its gates to the public again this week. The park was not allowed to open for two years due to the corona measures. Finally, visitors can really experience the floral splendour again.

“We are so happy that we can welcome visitors again,” says director Bart Siemerink. “We were not allowed to open for two years, even though the park looked beautiful. Over the past year, millions of people have enjoyed videos of our blooming park. But admiring the flowers live is something no video can compete with as you will miss the smells and the atmosphere in the park. The first hyacinths and tulips are already in bloom, so visitors can enjoy a colourful park from day one. In the Bollenstreek (flowerbulb region) you can also see the first fields in bloom.”

Theme 2022: Flower Classics

Flowers are important to people: they have been part of our lives for centuries. As classic symbols we see flowers in art, architecture and design. In Keukenhof we bring these classics together, with the tulip as its shining centrepiece!

One of the expressions of the theme is the cooperation with the Mauritshuis on the occasion of their 200th anniversary. That is why today there was a flowery meeting between Jacoba van Beieren, who has been the hostess of the Keukenhof flower exhibition for many years, and the girl with a pearl earring, one of Vermeer’s masterpieces from the Mauritshuis.

In addition to the millions of tulips, daffodils and hyacinths in the park, the flower shows inside the pavilions have become larger and more beautiful again. More than 600 flower growers deliver their most beautiful flowers and plants to Keukenhof, so that visitors can see many new varieties.

Keukenhof is open from 24 March to 15 May.