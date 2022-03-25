Disgrace and disappointment dominate a week in which Hugo de Jonge again dodged questions about his part in a deal to buy substandard face masks that made three enterprising young lobbyists €20 million richer. His successor as health minister, Ernst Kuipers, warned that the pandemic isn’t over but we’re going to remove all the restrictions anyway. A book that accused a Jewish notary of betraying Anne Frank’s family is withdrawn from sale after an independent report dismantles its central claims. The war in Ukraine prompts a startling change of tone in how Dutch politicians talk about refugees, which doesn’t go unnoticed. And there’s plenty of sporting ophef as Louis van Gaal lashes out against FIFA and disgraced football director Marc Overmars is welcomed with open arms and overt amnesia in Antwerp.

Related