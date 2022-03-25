Due to the exceptionally warm start of the year, people may develop hay fever complaints earlier than usual. According to Wageningen University and the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), birches will bloom in The Netherlands this week due to the sunny and warm spring weather. “The birch spreads highly allergenic pollen and can cause many complaints in people with an allergy to birch pollen,” according to the LUMC.

Because no significant rain is expected for the time being, the amount of pollen in the air is increasing. According to the scientists, some people can develop symptoms even with low amounts of birch pollen. “It is good for these people to know that birch pollen can appear unusually early in the air this year. We recommend that people with a birch pollen allergy start with medication in good time.”

The universities anticipate that the peak period of the birch pollen season this year will fall between the end of March and April 18. During this period, the most birch pollen occurs in the air during dry weather.

People who are only allergic to grass pollen will not have hay fever complaints for the time being. “The sun and heat will make the grass grow, but not yet bloom,” the researchers say. The peak of the grass pollen season is on average at the end of May and in June.

Source: www.Omroepwest.nl

Photo: https://pixabay.com/