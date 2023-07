The bicycle shed (Fietsenstalling) at Buitenhof will be closed from March 28 until April 1, due to a refurbishment. The closest bicycle shed from the Buitenhof is the Biesieklette near the town hall.

There is also a Fietsenstalling in the Grote Halstraat, behind the Sting. The bicycle shed at the Buitenhof will open again on 2 April.