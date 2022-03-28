March 2022 will go down as the sunniest since records began, with at least 211 hours of sunshine so far and more to come before the end of the month.

The record weather is due to an area of high pressure over a large part of Europe, which has changed little since the start of the month, according to NOS weather forecaster Peter Kuipers Munneke.

The month has also been extremely dry, with just two hours of rain, compared with 56 in an average March.

But despite the sunshine, the month is not among the warmest on record, because temperatures at night dropped to below zero on no less than 11 occasions.

The daytime temperature is forecast to go down from Monday, and by Friday it will be no more than 8 Celsius. The sunny weather will also give way to cloud as the week progresses. The KNMI weather bureau even says there will be some rain on Tuesday.

