HTM tram 5007 has undergone a striking metamorphosis to become the first in the line of HTM’s R-Net* trams. The fresh white and red tram is a long-standing wish of HTM to improve visibility. It also provides more unity in the appearance of the HTM fleet of trams and buses. The new spacious trams and electric buses, which will start running in a few years’ time, will also be given this colour scheme.

HTM’s accessible R-Net trams have been travelling through The Hague since 2015. These trams run on lines 2, 9, 11, 15 and 17 and have already clocked up many kilometres. However, during maintenance it emerged that the sheet metal was rusting more than desirable. In consultation between HTM and the supplier, it was therefore decided to replace the sheet metal in the coming years. HTM immediately used this opportunity to change the tram’s colour scheme. The company obtained permission to do so from the Rotterdam metropolitan region.

All the R-Net tram will have the new look by the end of 2023. Incidentally, HTM is also replacing the fabric seat coverings with more durable red artificial leather.

Photo: HTM