Are you a host family? And are you providing Ukrainian refugees with a living space or a place to sleep? The gemeente would like to thank you for this with a Pluim: a gift certificate you can use to buy something in the webshop Pluimen.nl.

Host families for Ukrainian refugees can apply for a Pluim using an online form. Your application will be checked after you submit it. Once it is approved, you will receive the Pluim in the mail.