The Hague gemeente would like to thank all Haagse families who are providing Ukrainian refugees with a place to live by giving them a Pluim of €100.
Are you a host family? And are you providing Ukrainian refugees with a living space or a place to sleep? The gemeente would like to thank you for this with a Pluim: a gift certificate you can use to buy something in the webshop Pluimen.nl.
Host families for Ukrainian refugees can apply for a Pluim using an online form. Your application will be checked after you submit it. Once it is approved, you will receive the Pluim in the mail.