Fun fairs in The Hague fair are back: From Friday, the Malieveld will be filled with bumper cars, a Ferris wheel and candyfloss and later in the month a Funfair will also return to Frederik Hendrikplein in the Statenkwartier.

Afternoon without stimuli

This Saturday (15:00 – 17:00), the Funfair on the Malieveld has a special low-stimulation afternoon for children with disabilities eg, ADHD who can’t stand loud noises and bright lights who would normally not be able to visit the fair. This afternoon the music will be muted and without stimuli.

Dates:

Malieveld: 8 April – 27 April

Frederik Hendrikplein: 22 April to 5 May