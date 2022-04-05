Currently, The Hague residents are experiencing long delays before receiving new personal documents. It can take up to almost three months before inhabitants have a new driving licence, passport or id-card, according to the AD.

The long waiting times are caused by increased workloads due to the registration of Ukrainian refugees or questions about their situation, the municipal elections and the increased demand for documents since corona. Another contributing factor is sick leave and staff shortages causing the balies to be understaffed.

The AD has reported that the The Hague gemeente will be starting ten extra staff members next week in order to reduce the waiting.