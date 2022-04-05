A new mega-cinema will be coming to The Hague’s Ypenburg district . The five storeys high cinema complex next to the A12 motorway will have ten screens with a total of 2500 seats. However, no date has been given for the opening.

The first plans for the cinema date back to 2015. The Belgian company Euroscoop then submitted plans for a mega cinema with more than 2,500 seats near Ypenburg station. These plans met with resistance from, among others, the builder of the Mall of the Netherlands, where a large cinema was also opened. Nevertheless, Euroscoop received permission and the new cinema along the A12 motorway was scheduled to open at the end of 2019. That did not happen.

Construction was halted during Corona and for several years only a half-finished shell of what was supposed to be a cinema stood by the station. Since then, Euroscoop has been taken over by Pathé and recently building work restarted.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo credit: Forum Architecten & Planners