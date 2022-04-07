This mornings, rush hour was the busiest so far this year. At the peak, at 08:50 , there were 887 kilometres of traffic jams, according to the ANWB. On the coast, heavy gusts of wind disrupted traffic. Showers also moved from west to east across the country, precisely during the morning rush hour.

The bad weather will continue for the rest of the day, with local showers in the afternoon and evening. KNMI reports that wind speeds will increase to 90 kilometres per hour on Thursday afternoon. The weather institute has therefore issued code yellow for the entire country from midday.