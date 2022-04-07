Due the renovations this weekend the Utrechtsebaan (A12) will be closed in both directions from Friday 8 April, 20:00 to Sunday 10 April, 08:00 as well as the A12 in the direction of Nootdorp (Prins Clausplein).

On Sunday morning 10 April, the Utrechtsebaan (A12) ‘city-in’ will be completed and the road will be fully open again for traffic towards The Hague and Scheveningen. Motorists can then again use all the exits.

In the meantime, work has started on renovating the carriageways leading out of the city. This work will last until the end of June.