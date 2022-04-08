In order to connect all homes in The Hague to fibre optics as quickly as possible, with as little inconvenience to residents as possible, the municipality of The Hague has entered into an agreement with KPN and Open Dutch Fiber/T-Mobile. With a special roll-out plan, the telecom companies expect to have equipped all households in The Hague with fibre optic cable by the second half of 2023.

To prevent the two companies from getting in each other’s way and to ensure that fibre is installed in all of The Hague’s districts, the municipality has allocated half of the city to each of the two telecom companies.

The agreement is that fibre will initially only be laid in neighbourhoods where there is no fibre-optic network yet.

This year Open Dutch Fiber/T-Mobile will begin laying cables in Leyenburg, Rustenburg-Oostbroek, Transvaalkwartier, Duinoord, Zeeheldenkwartier, Stationsbuurt, Spoorwijk, Groente- en Fruitmarkt, and parts of Moerwijk, Regentessekwartier, Centrum, Schilderswijk, and Laakkwartier.

Over the coming year, KPN will start with the roll-out of fibre in Bouwlust en Vrederust, Scheveningen and parts of Moerwijk, Archipelbuurt, Willemspark, Leyenburg, Centrum, Laak and Leidschenveen.