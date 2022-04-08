House prices in The Hague have dropped slightly in the 1st quarter 2022 according to real Estate association NVM. The average price of a house in The Hague last quarter was €426,000. At the end of last year, that figure was €459,000. That is a decrease of 3.8 %. Compared to a year ago, the houses are still more expensive, the price rose by about 10.9 percent

Nationally, the average selling price also declined by 2.1 percent compared to the 4th quarter 2021. The average selling price in the Netherlands is €428,000. But on an annual basis, that is still an increase of 13.7 percent.

Nevertheless, the pressure on the housing market remains high because fewer houses are being offered for sale. According to NVM, the figures show that the housing market is still tight and houses that are available are sold quickly.