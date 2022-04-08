The Hague gemeente is informing residents to expect temporally delays with the emptying of underground refuse containers. This is due to illness among HMS staff.

The gemeente is asking for understanding and cooperation of residents. Is a container is full? Then take your rubbish bag to the next container. Or try to keep it at home for a while.

Many drivers of the wagons that empty underground containers are ill. Operating such a truck requires special knowledge and these workers are not easily replaced.

The collection of rubbish bags, glass, biodegradable waste and paper is continuing as normal. The arrangements for the collection of bulky waste is unaffected and the waste collection stations remain open.