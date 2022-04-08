The Hague gemeente is informing residents  to expect  temporally delays  with the emptying of underground refuse containers.  This is due to illness among HMS  staff.

The gemeente  is asking  for  understanding and cooperation of residents. Is a container is full? Then take your rubbish bag to the next container. Or try to keep it at home for a while.

Many drivers of the wagons that empty underground containers are ill. Operating such a truck  requires special knowledge and these workers are not easily replaced.

The collection of rubbish bags, glass, biodegradable waste and paper is  continuing as normal.  The arrangements for the collection of bulky waste is unaffected  and the waste collection stations remain open.

 

 